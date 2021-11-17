Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $265.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,410. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

