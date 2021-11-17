pEOS Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $644.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

