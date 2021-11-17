PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. 58,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,716. The company has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

