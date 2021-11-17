Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

