Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $84,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 240,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

NYSE:TLK opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.