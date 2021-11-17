Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

