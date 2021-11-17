Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Several research firms recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.