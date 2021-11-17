Peter T. Heilmann Sells 7,052 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

