Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.60. The company has a market cap of £153.23 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

