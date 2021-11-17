Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 13,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,463. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

