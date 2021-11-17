Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

