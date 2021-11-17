PhoenixDAO Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $427,660.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.