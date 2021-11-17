Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce $3.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $9.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $29.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

PHUN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 162,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,075,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

