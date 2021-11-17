PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PPCCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $25.97.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.