PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PPCCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

