PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.60

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $10,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 630,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 287.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,533 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

