PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 4,733.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE PZC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.