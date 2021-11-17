PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,732. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.