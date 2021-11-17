Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,927,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $104.72. 406,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,042. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.