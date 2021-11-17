Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 200,896 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.