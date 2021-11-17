Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the October 14th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

