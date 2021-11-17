Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $15.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

