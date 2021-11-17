Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

