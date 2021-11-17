PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLBY Group stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 45,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock worth $27,359,722.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

