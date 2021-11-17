Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Up 0.7%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $472.32 and last traded at $472.32. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.46.

About Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.