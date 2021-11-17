Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.98

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.98 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,667 shares of company stock worth $5,723,761 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

