Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$42.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.61. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.17 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

