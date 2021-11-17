PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

PWSC stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

