Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $754.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 178,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

