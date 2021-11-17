Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 54.3% in October

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 14th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

