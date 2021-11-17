Pretium Resources Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

