Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $33.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ventas were worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

