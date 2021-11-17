Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.75% of CONMED worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CONMED by 30.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

