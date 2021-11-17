Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,328.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 245.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 282.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $27.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

