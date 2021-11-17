Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 27,353 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of AAON worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

