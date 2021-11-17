Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,928 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

