Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

