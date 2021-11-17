Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.88 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 413.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $63.88 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,504,793 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.