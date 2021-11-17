Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,153 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

