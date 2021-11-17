Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $202.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

