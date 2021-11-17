Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

