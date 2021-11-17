Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,562 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

