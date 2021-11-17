Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

NASDAQ PDEX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 77,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

In related news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp acquired 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 298.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Pro-Dex worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.