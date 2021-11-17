Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.