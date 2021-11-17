Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.