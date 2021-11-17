Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

