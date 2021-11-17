Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,398 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revlon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revlon by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REV opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

