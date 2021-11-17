Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $180.70 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.