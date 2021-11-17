Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 546.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

