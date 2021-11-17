Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 499,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $150.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

