ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 732,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,512,598 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 759,195 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526,416 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 369,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $4,588,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

